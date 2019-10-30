International Development News
Development News Edition

Hyderabad-based hospital launches 'Stroke Care on Wheels', ambulance service for stroke patients

A city-based group of hospitals launched 'Stroke Care on Wheels' and emergency ambulance service for stroke patients here on Tuesday evening, on the occasion of World Stroke Day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:21 IST
Hyderabad-based hospital launches 'Stroke Care on Wheels', ambulance service for stroke patients
Yashoda Hospitals launches 'Stroke Care on Wheels' for emergency ambulance services in Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

A city-based group of hospitals launched 'Stroke Care on Wheels' and emergency ambulance service for stroke patients here on Tuesday evening, on the occasion of World Stroke Day. Speaking to ANI, Dr Pawan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, said: "Brain strokes are a very serious issue, but unlike in the past, it is not a death sentence anymore. Today, we have clot-dissolving medications that can lessen the effects of paralysis. However, time is of essence."

The ambulances are specially equipped with a trained doctor, a trained nurse and a paramedic. "We will advise you to get a CT scan and basic treatment, including the clot-dissolving medications in the peripheral facilities as soon as possible as every minute, nearly two million neuron die due to lack of blood supply," Dr Gorukanti said.

The physician further stated that the ambulances will be in constant touch with the neurologists of the hospital. The 'Stroke Care on Wheels' service is available in a 100 km radius outside Hyderabad, Telangana as of now. The Stroke Ambulance number is 150910.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) estimates in 2004, stroke contributed 41 per cent of deaths and 72 per cent of disability-adjusted years amongst non- communicable diseases. The reports showed that the incidences of strokes are more in urban areas than in rural areas in India. (ANI)

Also Read: In a first, PMJAY rewards 3 hospitals with 'gold certificate' for quality culture

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Intellect to offer its digital core solution to Commonwealth

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a specialist in financial technology across banking and insurance sectors, on Wednesday said it would offer its Digital Core Solution IDC19.1 to UK-based The Commonwealth Trade Bank. Through the initiative, Comm...

Raj HC quashes cattle smuggling case against Pehlu Khan, his two sons and driver

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday quashed a case against Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in April 2017, his two sons and a truck driver for allegedly illegally transporting cows for slaughter. A single bench of Justice Pan...

UPDATE 1-U.S. private sector job growth picks up in October - ADP

U.S. private employment growth showed a modest acceleration in October on the strength of service-sector gains, but goods producers cut jobs for a second straight month, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.Employers added 1...

S.African police arrest 100 people in protest against xenophobia

Around 100 people were arrested on Wednesday as part of an operation to disperse a group of refugees and asylum seekers who had staged a prolonged sit-in near the United Nations refugee agency in Cape Town, South African police said. The re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019