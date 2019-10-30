International Development News
Development News Edition

Air quality in Kolkata turns 'poor' post Diwali festivities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:44 IST
Air quality in Kolkata turns 'poor' post Diwali festivities

Air quality in the city has dipped from 'moderate' to 'poor' following Diwali festivities, according to readings of West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) read 233 (PM 2.5) at WBPCB's air monitoring station at Rabindra Bharati University in north Kolkata at 8 am, an official of the board said.

AQI between 201 and 300 mark is categorised as 'poor' and 'very unhealthy' and can cause respiratory problems. The PM 2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level at the air monitoring station at Jadavpur in south Kolkata read 218 around the same time, the official said.

The corresponding PM 2.5 level at Ballygunge stood at 207 while the reading at Fort William in the green zone in central Kolkata touched 201, he said. "AQI readings in the three monitoring stations deteriorated to 'poor' on Wednesday morning from 'moderate' (PM 2.5 level 101-200) since the beginning of Diwali festivities. However, this can be attributed to the rise in moisture levels in the air," he said.

AQI read 184 PM 2.5 at the air monitoring station at Victoria Memorial while it read 191 at Rabindra Sarobar and 187 at Bidhannagar on Wednesday, the official said. "Although the readings in these three monitoring stations were categorised as 'moderate', they were all closer to the 200-mark, indicating at rising pollution level in those areas as well," environmentalist Somendranath Ghosh said.

The PM 2.5 level at Ghusuri, an industrial area in the twin city of Howrah, turned 302 on Tuesday night, which is highest in the metropolitan area in the past few days, an official said. Ghosh said the rise in AQI can be attributed to unrestricted use of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations apart from vehicular emissions and burning of chullah (wood- fired stove)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cross border field fires increasing pollution level in Lahore: Pakistan Minister

Pakistans Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that cross border stubble burning and abysmal environmental conditions in India are increasing level of pollution in Lahore. Chaudhry tweeted that the Minister of Cl...

EU won't give broad access to market after Brexit if UK tramples standards - Barnier

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its single market to Britain after Brexit as is justified by London ensuring that EU rules and standards are preserved. Barnier said access ...

Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze, stubble burning primary reason

Delhi remained blanketed by a thick haze on Wednesday with its air quality dropping further, largely due to the heavy load of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, according to government agencies. Weather experts s...

EU won't give broad access to its market after Brexit if Britain tramples standards

The European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc will only give as much access to its single market to Britain after Brexit as is justified by London ensuring that EU rules and standards are preserved. Barnier said access ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019