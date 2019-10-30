Following are the top stories at 7 pm

LGD24 RJ-HC-2NDLD PEHLU Raj HC quashes cattle smuggling case against Pehlu Khan, his two sons and driver

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday quashed a case against Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in April 2017, his two sons and a truck driver for allegedly illegally transporting cows for slaughter.

DEL30 CONG-RAHUL Rahul on 'meditational visit' abroad, will return soon, says party

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a "meditational visit" abroad and is likely to return shortly, party sources said on Wednesday.

NATION

DEL18 JK-2ND LD EU-VISIT EU MPs in Kashmir say Article 370 internal issue, stand by India in fight against terror

Srinagar: Capping a visit that attracted controversy and opposition ire, EU parliamentarians visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday termed Article 370 an internal issue of India and said they stand by the country in its fight against terrorism.

DEL10 JK-LABOURERS TOLL Injured labourer dies, toll in J-K terror attack climbs to 6

Srinagar: A labourer critically injured in the terror attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to six, the police said on Wednesday.

DEL43 BIZ-TAX-CUT Govt unlikely to go for income tax cut due to fiscal stress

New Delhi: The government is unlikely to moderate personal income tax rates for the rich due to fiscal stress on account of lower tax realisation amid slowdown in the economy, sources said.

CAL6 WB-2ND LD MAMATA Kulgam attack: Mamata seeks 'strong' probe, announces Rs 5L compensation for labourers' kin

Kolkata: Condemning the killings of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Kashmir, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a "strong investigation" into the incident to find out the "real truth".

DEL6 JK-LD SITUATION Security stepped up in Kashmir after terror attack leaves 5 migrant labourers dead

Srinagar: Security has been heightened in Kashmir following the terror attack in Kulgam district that left five labourers from West Bengal dead, even as a complete shutdown disrupted normal life across the valley on Wednesday, officials said.

DEL44 NUCLEAR-KUDANKULAM NPCIL admits malware attack on computer in Kudankulam plant

New Delhi: The NPCIL on Tuesday admitted of a malware attack on one of the computers in the Kudankualm Nuclear Power Plant.

BOM13 MH-BJP-SENA-BOND BJP minister sings Hindi song on 'strange bond' with Shiv Sena

Mumbai: With the Shiv Sena still playing hardball on sharing power in Maharashtra, a BJP minister on Wednesday recited the opening lines of a popular Hindi film song to highlight the "strange bond" between the two parties.

DEL3 JK-CEASEFIRE Pak opens fire along LoC, civilian killed

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and five others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL45 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Delhi remains shrouded in toxic haze, stubble burning primary reason

New Delhi: Delhi remained blanketed by a thick haze on Wednesday with its air quality dropping further, largely due to the heavy load of smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, according to government agencies.

FOREIGN

FGN3 SAUDI-INDIA-PM-DEPARTURE PM leaves for home after concluding visit to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh:Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, during which he held extensive talks with the top Saudi leadership and addressed a key financial forum here. By Zishan Haider

FGN13 UK-NIRAV Nirav Modi moves new bail application, hearing on Nov 6

London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case, has moved a new bail plea against his continued detention in a London prison cell.By Aditi Khanna

FGN12 US-LET-EXPERT Lashkar-e-Taiba an ideal proxy for Pakistan: US expert

Washington: Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist outfit, is a "perfect proxy" for Pakistan's spy agency ISI, a leading American expert on security issues has said.By Lalit K Jha

FGN19 PAK-GURU NANAK-LD COIN Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark Guru Nanak's 550th anniversary

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday issued a Rs 50 commemorative coin to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion in November. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN18 UK-3RDLD ELECTION UK set to go to polls on Dec 12 as MPs overwhelmingly back PM Johnson's call to end Brexit deadlock

London: The UK is all set to go to the polls on December 12 after British lawmakers overwhelmingly backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for an election to break the Brexit deadlock that led to the country's worst political crisis in decades. By Aditi Khanna IJT

