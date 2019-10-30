Unseasonal rain lashes parts of Gujarat, damages crops

Even as cyclone 'Kyarr' spared Gujarat and moved towards Oman coast, it brought unseasonal rain at several places in the state in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A farmers' body in the state has claimed that three days of unseasonal rain has destroyed standings crops worth Rs 1,000 crore.

"The 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm 'Kyarr' over the Arabian Sea has now weakened into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm and it is very likely to re-curve west-southwestwards during the next six hours and move towards Socotra Islands near Oman in the next four days. It is very likely to weaken into a 'cyclonic storm' by Thursday evening," a release by the MeT centre here. Normal to heavy rainfall occurred at several places in Saurashtra, Kutch and central Gujarat region during the last 24 hours, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till November 2. Anand taluka in Anand district received the highest rainfall of 113 mm, followed by Wadhwan of Surendranagar(102 mm), Lakhtar of Surendranagar (73 mm), Sayla of Surendranagar (69 mm), Wankaner of Morbi (69 mm), Chuda of Surendranagar (68 mm), Dehgam of Gandhinagar (63 mm), Nandod of Narmada(60 mm) and Bayad of Arvalli (55 mm), a state government release said.

Several places in south Gujarat also received unseasonal rain during the last 24 hours. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Khedut Samaj, a farmers' body, on Wednesday claimed that standing paddy, cotton and groundnut crops, collectively worth Rs 1,000 crore, were destroyed by the unseasonal rain in the last three days across the state.

The farmers' body urged the government to launch a survey to assess the crop loss, and announce compensation to farmers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)