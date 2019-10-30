International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi choking because of stubble-burning in neighbouring states: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 20:07 IST
Delhi choking because of stubble-burning in neighbouring states: Kejriwal

Stating that the national capital is shrouded in toxic haze because of stubble-burning in neighbouring states, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh governments to provide machinery and equipment to their farmers to stop the activity. The national capital is choking because of stubble-burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, he told at a press conference here.

According to Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR, the share of stubble-burning in Delhi's pollution has risen to 35 percent, the season's highest, and the hazardous haze shrouding the city on Wednesday can be "purely" attributed to it. "Everyone can see how polluted the air is since yesterday. Delhi is choking because of the stubble-burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. I want to request the BJP to pressure its governments in both the states to provide facilities and equipment to farmers to stop them from burning stubble," Kejriwal said.

He also appealed to the Congress-led government in Punjab to stop stubble burning in the state. Kejriwal said he has spoken to many farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who say they are ready to stop burning stubble if they get alternate machinery which can benefit them in one way or the other.

"The farmers are ready, but there is a lack of effort by the governments. The incidents of stubble-burning have doubled from the previous year, which is a matter of worry for everyone," he said. From March to mid-October this year, the air quality in Delhi was good and moderate, but after October 15, the air quality started deteriorating, he said. "This is due to the stubble burning."

"On behalf of the people of Delhi, I want to appeal to the central and state governments to support us in reducing pollution in the national capital," he also said. The CM also said that his government's four-day laser show at Connaught Place, aimed at encouraging people to celebrate cracker-free Diwali, received good response from people.

"I am glad that the people of Delhi participated in the event in huge numbers. People from various sects, religions, and professions such as lawyers, judges, teachers and traders turned up for the celebrations," he said. The chief minister also thanked Lt Governor Anil Baijal for supporting the Delhi government in organising the event which concluded on Tuesday.

He said this event will be organised on a much larger scale next year. "We hope that next year, people will be excited about Diwali because of the laser show event. We are confident that 'Dilli Ki Diwali' will leave a mark amongst all the celebrations all over the world. As compared to the previous years, there was less bursting of crackers this year," he added.

"Also, I hope that in the coming years, use of crackers will be further reduced," Kejriwal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's plea against summons for re-tweeting 'defamatory video'

A Sessions court here on Wednesday dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals revision plea challenging a magistrate court order summoning him as an accused in a case for retweeting a video allegedly defamatory to the BJPs IT Cell. Add...

UPDATE 3-Chile cancels APEC trade meet, global climate summit as protests rage

Chile has withdrawn as host of an APEC trade summit in November where the United States and China had been expected to take major steps toward ending a 15-month-old trade war that has slowed world economic growth. Chilean President Sebastia...

Killing of migrant labourers in JK fallout of Article 370 decision: Karat

Condemning the killing of five migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam, CPIM politburo member Prakash Karat on Wednesday alleged that such terror activities are a fallout of the situation created by the Centres move to abrogate Artic...

Orange alert in 4 districts in Kerala

An orange alert was issued on Wednesday for four districts in Kerala by the Met department following formation of a deep depression in the Arabian sea. The Orange alert, indicating heavy to very rainfall of between 6 CM to 20 CM, was for E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019