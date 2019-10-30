Civic bodies intensify action amid high pollution level in Delhi

As pollution levels spiked in Delhi, civic bodies have intensified action, with the south corporation issuing 164 fresh challans worth Rs 1.3 lakh for various violations, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 202 sites were inspected and dust hotspots identified in all four zones and night patrolling teams deployed to check dust pollution round the clock.

The city's pollution levels peaked at 2 am on Wednesday, touching the 423 mark. The overall air quality index (AQI) oscillated between 410 and 420 during the day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) issued a statement on Wednesday, saying it has continued its strict action against violators contributing to dust and air pollution.

"Challans were issued for burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, and plastic, rubber and construction activities in all four zones. As may as 164 challans were issued in total, amounting to Rs 1.30 lakh," it said. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation said it was taking several steps to combat the increasing air pollution in the city.

The NDMC has issued fresh challans for burning garbage in the open, dumping construction and demolition waste, and other violations, collecting Rs 5.65 lakh in penalty. Besides, water sprinkling is being continued in each of the 104 wards, officials said. In all, the NDMC has issued 2,590 challans worth over Rs 1.39 crore since October 15, they said.

In view of the increasing air pollution, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said it has taken action against construction activities causing pollution. The EDMC said it has collected about Rs 1.9 lakh through 21 challans on Wednesday.

