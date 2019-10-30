'Run for Unity': Delhi Metro services to begin at 4 AM on Oct 31

Services on Delhi Metro will begin early on Thursday to facilitate people taking part in the 'Run for Unity', officials said. The event will be flagged off from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"To facilitate people taking part in the 'Run for Unity' on 31 October 2019, Metro services will begin at 4 AM from terminal stations of all lines and will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 AM. Thereafter, services will continue as per normal timetable throughout the day," the DMRC tweeted on Wednesday. The run will start from the main gate of the stadium and end at Amar Jawan Jyoti via C Hexagon Rajpath Crossing, officials said.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, around 15,000 participants are expected to take part in the event and the program is likely to cause traffic congestion at the C-Hexagon, India Gate, and nearby areas. The total operational metro network of DMRC in Delhi and NCR stands at 389 km. The network has 285 stations, including those in the Noida-Greater Noida corridor or Aqua Line.

