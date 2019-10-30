International Development News
Lt Gen Arvind Dutta appointed Adjutant General of Indian Army

Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta has been appointed the next Adjutant General of the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Arvind Dutta appointed Adjutant General of Indian Army
Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta. Image Credit: ANI

Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta has been appointed the next Adjutant General of the Indian Army. The officer, who is presently commanding the Vajra Corps in Jalandhar, would succeed Lieutenant Gen Ashwini Kumar, who will superannuate on October 31.

An adjutant general is a military chief administrative officer. Earlier this, month, Dutta had inaugurated the Vajra Museum showcasing the saga of valour, glorious battles and victories of Vajra Corps. (ANI)

