Lt Gen Arvind Dutta appointed Adjutant General of Indian Army
Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta has been appointed the next Adjutant General of the Indian Army.
Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta has been appointed the next Adjutant General of the Indian Army. The officer, who is presently commanding the Vajra Corps in Jalandhar, would succeed Lieutenant Gen Ashwini Kumar, who will superannuate on October 31.
An adjutant general is a military chief administrative officer. Earlier this, month, Dutta had inaugurated the Vajra Museum showcasing the saga of valour, glorious battles and victories of Vajra Corps. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- officer
- Lt Gen
- Indian Army
- Ashwini Kumar
- Jalandhar
ALSO READ
Flipkart names Jeyandran Venugopal as chief product and technology officer
Demarcate govt land, hold meetings via video conference to reduce road congestion: LG to officers
J&K Police directs officers to maintain database of all floating populations
UPDATE 2-Texas woman killed by officer pointed gun after hearing noises
Microland Appoints Anupam Pandey as Chief Information Officer