Scientists cannot comment on what 'others' say: CSIR DG

CSIR Director General Shekhar C. Mande on Wednesday said the scientists can only speak about scientific theories and inventions and cannot comment on the remarks of others.

Mande, who was talking to reporters at a press meet here for the upcoming India International Science Festival (IISF), refused to say anything when asked about certain comments made by some union ministers in the past about the links between mythology and country's ancient scientific marvels. "We, the scientist community, can only speak about our own scientific inventions, and findings, based on scientific theories. We cannot speak on what others say," he said.

Mande, who is also Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research of the Centre, said India has a "rich and illustrious scientific tradition". Speaking about the fifth edition of IISF, which will be held from November 5 to 8 here, he said it is a celebration to mark the achievements of India's scientific community and technological advancements with students, innovators, craftsmen, scientists and technocrats from India and abroad.

He said it will give an opportunity for the students, new researchers and young scientists to join hands together to interact and share their views. On November 7, a special tribute will be given to CV Raman on his 131st birth anniversary, Mande said.

The first and second IISF was held in New Delhi, the third in Chennai and the fourth IISF was organized in Lucknow and these events witnessed an enormous response from the stakeholders. This year, it will feature 28 programs and more than 12,000 participants from India and abroad are expected to attend the event, an organizing committee spokesperson said.

The highlights of the festival are the participation of 250 delegates, 35 speakers, aiming at science communication in the age of convergence, storytelling in science and also involving more students from the eastern metropolis and surrounding areas, the spokesman said. IISF 2019 will begin at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and Science City along with one event each at Bose Institute and Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), CSIR - IICB, Salt Lake, CSIR-IICB, Jadavpur.

The SRFTI has been chosen as one of the venues this year and a segment has been selected to recognize the effort of filmmakers, the spokesperson said adding that it is to motivate them to develop scientific innovative content and using the audio-visual medium to promote science and technology.

