TN Governor, Nirmala Sitharaman pay tributes to Sardar Patel

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary here. Purohit paid floral tributes to a portrait of the late leader in front of the Raj Bhavan main gate, an official release said.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. India's first Home Minister, Patel is credited for the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra along with senior party functionaries here. The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding the Yatra across districts in Tamil Nadu.

"Participating in the #GandhiSankalpYatra #Gandhi150 in Chennai today," Sitharaman tweeted. "Also remembering #SardarPatel on his birthday," she said.

"In the services they both rendered for India, each did with striking simplicity," she wrote in Twitter. Holding party flags, BJP cadres took part in large numbers in the rally at important junctions in Chennai.

Similar rallies were also held across Tamil Nadu marking the occasion..

