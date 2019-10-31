Ker CPI remembers Dasgupta as great parliamentarian, organiser Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI): The CPI in Kerala on Thursday condoled the death of veteran party leader and former MP, Gurudas Dasgupta and remembered him as a great parliamentarian who had always stood for the cause of the working class. Dasgupta died in Kolkata this morning.

In his condolence message, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said Dasgupta passed away at a time when the service of persons like him was in desperate need. The Left leader, who had lived a simple life, won the respect of even his political opponents, he said.

"Dasgupta had raised various issues of the working class in and outside the Parliament and led several agitations. He was also an excellent organiser," Rajendran added. Dasgupta, who was suffering from lung cancer for quite some time, passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6 a.m.

He was 83 and is survived by his wife and daughter. Known for his oratory skills, Dasgupta was a veteran trade union leader of AITUC.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha from Panskura in 2004 and Ghatal in 2009.

He had relinquished party posts due to poor health, but was a member of CPI national executive council..

