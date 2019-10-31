UP: Policeman commits suicide

A 26-year-old constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police committed suicide by shooting himself here on Thursday, police said. Pravin Kumar was posted at Tikri Chowki of Doghat Police Station area, they said.

He shot himself with the service revolver of the sub-inspector in-charge of the chowki, Bhagwat Prasad, police said. On hearing the gunshot, Prasad ran inside to find Kumar lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Superintendent of Police Pratap Gopendra Yadav, who rushed to the spot, said that apparently Kumar was depressed over his deteriorating health and took the extreme step. "He was not keeping well for a long time and had to go for a medical check-up later today. Investigations are on," the SP said.

Kumar belonged to Tarara village of Amroha district and had joined the police in 2016.

