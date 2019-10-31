International Development News
Development News Edition

PMC Bank Scam: HDIL's Properties to be detached and auctioned, EOW to approach court soon

In a major relief expected for the aggrieved PMC bank depositors, Mumbai police has agreed to release the attached properties of HDIL for auction in connection with the PMC bank scam.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:25 IST
PMC Bank Scam: HDIL's Properties to be detached and auctioned, EOW to approach court soon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a major relief expected for the aggrieved PMC bank depositors, Mumbai police has agreed to release the attached properties of HDIL for auction in connection with the PMC bank scam. Mumbai police have agreed to the request of RBI appointed administrator to release the properties for auction, a senior police official told ANI.

The official also added that they are ready to do this but would require court's approval for the same, hence the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) will soon approach the concerned court for its approval regarding the same. RBI appointed administrator JB Bhoria had written to EOW to release the properties of Wadhawans (HDIL) so that those properties can be auctioned.

EOW is likely to approach the court in 2-3 days to get the provisionally attached properties detached. This can bring huge relief for the depositors as the EOW attached properties of Wadhawans are worth Rs 3500 cr and if auctioned, PMC will be in a state to give the depositors their money back. (ANI)

Also Read: Kerala court extends police remand of Jolly, two others till Oct 18

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana cabinet to meet on Nov 2

The Telangana cabinet meeting, presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held here on November two, official sources said on Thursday. The meeting would be held at Pragati Bhavan, the camp office and official residence of th...

Bedi, CM, greet people of Puducherry on Liberation Day eve

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has said the Union Territory has remained distinct from other territories after its merger with the Indian Union. In her message greeting the people here on the eve of the 66th Liberation Day De...

CORRECTED-U.S. forces conduct border patrol in northeast Syria -SDF source

U.S. forces in armoured vehicles conducted a patrol on the Syria-Turkey border on Thursday, the first such exercise since a U.S. decision to withdraw from northeast Syria, according to a Syrian Democratic Forces SDF military source and a wi...

Mrs. Rajashree Birla Receives Government of India's National CSR Award for Hindalco's Contribution to National Priority Areas

NEW DELHI, Oct. 31, 2019 PRNewswire -- Aditya Birla Groups metals flagship Hindalco Industries Ltd. was honoured with the National CSR Award by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the highest recognition in the domain of CSR by the Governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019