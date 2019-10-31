Ghats being spruced up, mobile toilets and dispensaries being provided for Chhath Puja in Delhi

International Development News
  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:06 IST
Ghats in the national capital are being spruced up for Chhath Puja with the civic bodies also setting up mobile dispensaries and toilets for the devotees, officials said on Thursday. The four-day Chhath festival began on Thursday and on the last two days, devotees perform rituals and offer evening and morning 'arghyas' (offerings) to Sun God by taking a dip in a river or other water bodies.

The age-old festival is celebrated mostly by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh or Poorvanchal. North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh has already directed officials to ensure proper facilities at Chhat ghats, such as barricading and proper sanitation.

There are 150 Chhath ghats under NDMC's jurisdiction, including Qudsiya Bagh Ghat and Wazirabad Ghat. The mayor has asked officials to make proper lighting arrangements for evening rituals, installation of mobile toilets, fumigation to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases and deployment of mobile dispensaries at ghats, officials said.

The mayor on Wednesday took stock of Chhath preparations at various ghats in Keshavpuram and Civil Lines Zones. At Yamuna ghats falling in South Delhi and East Delhi areas, the civic bodies are making the arrangements for the devotees.

In south Delhi, the most prominent ghat is at Kalindi Kunj while in east Delhi, the ghats include Haathi Ghat near ITO and Geeta Colony Ghat, among other places. Civic agencies are also making temporary ghats inside parks and big open public spaces.

East Delhi Mayor Anju on Wednesday inspected ongoing work at Deer Park and other places in Dilshad Garden. North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh while inspecting Bhalswa Lake Ghat in Civil Lines Zone directed that the area should be cleaned and arrangement for lights be made for the devotees.

He also directed the officials to clean a park adjacent to the lake and improve sanitation facilities at the ghat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

