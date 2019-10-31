International Development News
Killer of Nepali labourers arrested in Uttarakhand

  Pithoragarh
  Updated: 31-10-2019 17:23 IST
A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the brutal killing of three Nepali labourers at a village here last week, police said. Dhan Bahadur Bora, who himself worked as a labourer in Munsiyari, was arrested from Thal. He has confessed to killing all the three in an inebriated state over an argument, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police R C Rajguru said.

The bodies of the victims were found with their genitals mutilated at an abandoned house in a forested area on the eve of Diwali on October 26. A blood-smeared shirt and a pair of trousers were recovered from his bag, the SP said.

The labourers, who lived together in a house in Mad Kharayat village of the district, had on October 25 invited their relative Dhan Bahadur for dinner. An argument broke out between them, following which Dhan Bahadur killed all the three with a sharp-edged weapon, the SP said.

Immediately after committing the crime, Dhan Bahadur fled to Munsiyari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

