UP cop nabbed taking bribe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bareilly
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:28 IST
A police sub-inspector was nabbed while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 at Kakar Tola chowki here on Thursday, officials said. The Bareilly unit of the anti-corruption organization (ACO) nabbed SI Yogesh Kumar Gautam while he was taking the bribe, an ACO official said.

The SI had demanded the bribe for dropping certain charges in a case that he was investigating and the unit was informed about the same, SP, ACO, Rajiv Malhotra said. This afternoon, an ACO team caught Gautam red-handed accepting the bribe, the SP said, adding a case in this connection has been lodged at the Izzatnagar police station.

