UP cop nabbed taking bribe

A police sub-inspector was nabbed while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 at Kakar Tola chowki here on Thursday, officials said. The Bareilly unit of the anti-corruption organization (ACO) nabbed SI Yogesh Kumar Gautam while he was taking the bribe, an ACO official said.

The SI had demanded the bribe for dropping certain charges in a case that he was investigating and the unit was informed about the same, SP, ACO, Rajiv Malhotra said. This afternoon, an ACO team caught Gautam red-handed accepting the bribe, the SP said, adding a case in this connection has been lodged at the Izzatnagar police station.

