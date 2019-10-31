Mumbai airport main runway to be partially shut from Nov 4 to March 28

International Development News
Development News Edition

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 18:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 31-10-2019 18:06 IST
The main runway of the Mumbai international airport will remain closed for eight hours everyday, except Sundays and select days, from November 4 to March 28, 2020 for carrying out re-carpeting work. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is the country's second busiest aerodrome and has two runways.

The aerodrome operator -- GVK Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) -- on Thursday said the runway 'RWY 09/27' would be open for operations on Sundays as well as on select days, including Christmas and New Year. The runway would also be open for operations throughout the day on January 15, February 19 and 21, March 10 and 25 on account of public holidays and festivals.

In a release, MIAL said that due to prolonged monsoon in Mumbai, the runway re-carpeting work has been postponed. "As per the revised date, RWY 09/27 will not be available for aircraft operations from November 4, 2019 up to March 28, 2020, 6 days of the week, from Mondays to Saturdays between 09:30 hours IST to 17:30 hours IST, due to major rehabilitation and re-carpeting work.

"However, during the closure of RWY 09/27, RWY 14/32 will be available for aircraft operations," the release said. Earlier, the repair work of the runway was to start from November 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

