Man booked for raping 15-year-old stepdaughter

An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly raping his stepdaughter over a period of one month at Waliv town in Palghar, Maharashtra, an official from the district rural police said on Thursday. In her complaint, the 15-year-old victim stated that the accused had repeatedly raped her for a month and had threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the same to anyone, the official said.

The Waliv police have registered an offence under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and also relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The investigating officer said the accused has not been arrested and they are on the lookout for him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)