Hyderabad: Police detain AISF protesters agitating in solidarity with TSRTC employees

Police on Thursday detained the All India Students Federation (AISF) members who were protesting for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees near the Minister's Quarters here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:11 IST
Police detains AISF protesters in Hyderabad, Telangana on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Police on Thursday detained the All India Students Federation (AISF) members who were protesting in solidarity with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees near the Ministers' Quarters here. The AISF protestors were holding banners in support of TSRTC employees.

Yesterday, the employees of TSRTC intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government. The agitated workers rubbed their nose on the ground one by one to mark their protest stating that they had made a mistake by casting their votes in favour of K Chandrashekar Rao government.

"We are touching our nose on the ground because we voted for the TRS. Everyone, who votes for TRS will come and do the same," an agitated protester had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

