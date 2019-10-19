Telangana: ABVP members protest in support of TSRTC employees, detained

The members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested in support of Telangana Bandh called by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees here on Saturday and tried to stop the buses at the bus depot. Following the protest they were detained by the police.

On the other hand, in Hyderabad, the leaders of BJP and Communist Party of India (CPI) took out rallies and blocked the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway to lend support to the ongoing agitation by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees. While Congress leaders led by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the leader of opposition in Telangana Legislative Assembly staged a protest at Charminar in huge number in support to RTC employees Bundh call.

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. The ongoing strike by employees of TSRTC entered its 14th day on Friday. According to sources, the state government is set to form a committee including ministers and officials as per the directions of the High Court, to hold talks with the TSRTC unions. (ANI)

