Constable commits suicide at workplace

A constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the office of divisional assistant commissioner in suburban Powai here, police said on Thursday. Sudhir Gurav (46), who was attached to Powai police station, hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the office at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday when other policemen had left the premises, an official said.

Gurav's body was found by one of his colleagues later in the night, he added. No suicide note has been recovered from the place and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered on the basis of primary information, deputy commissioner of police Zone X Ankit Goyal said.

Gurav, who resided in Vikhroli police colony, is survived by his wife and a 23-year-old daughter. "Gurav had a satisfactory track record and was not depressed. He was well behaved with his seniors as well as subordinates. The reason behind the suicide is unclear," Goyal added..

