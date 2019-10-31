NHRC begins 2-day hearing on human rights violations' cases

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday commenced its two days open hearing and camp sitting here to consider cases relating to alleged human rights violations in Kerala and Lakshadweep. NHRC Chairperson Justice H L Dattu, who inaugurated the camp, said proactive steps need to be taken to ensure registration of complaints of SC/ST communities as per the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocity) Act, 1989.

"The objective of the camp sitting is to bring the aggrieved persons and the concerned officers of the state government at one platform to ensure immediate relief to the victims of human rights violations," he said. The Chairperson also said the camp sittings and open hearings have had a significant impact on improving governance by officials efficiently and impartially.

He said the camp helped increase public awareness on human rights issues which deal with equality, dignity, life and liberty of the individual. The Commission considered 96 cases in the open hearing relating to the grievances of aggrieved people of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, a release issued by the Commission said.

The Commission will also hold a meeting with NGOs of Kerala and Lakshadweep on human rights issues, it said. NHRC members, Justice P C Pant, Jyotika Kalra and D M Mulay, Kerala State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Antony Dominic, NHRC Secretary General Jaideep Govind, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Additional Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, among others, attended the inaugural function.

PTI RRT BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)