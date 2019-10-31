MBA graduate held for air ticket scam

The Cyber Cell of Gurgaon Police busted an online "fake" air ticket booking ring and arrested an MBA graduate on the charges of duping a local of over Rs 83,000, officials said on Thursday. Suryakant, a native of Bihar, was currently living in south Delhi and police arrested him from his residence on Monday, they said.

A case was registered on April 1 this year by the victim, Dr Roli Bawa, a resident of sector-5 in Gurgaon Cyber Cell. Bawa in his complaint stated that he booked three tickets for Delhi to Kuala Lumpur online after searching for "cheap" tickets, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

He spoke with one Amit Kumar, over the phone, who was later identified as Suryakant. Suryakant assured him of booking tickets and also sent him a screenshot of the booked tickets, Bokan said. He then asked Bawa to deposit over Rs 83,000 to send the tickets to his email address. After Bawa deposited the account, the accused switched off his phone and he didn't send the tickets, he added.

Later, Bawa sensed being cheated and approached the police. We are interrogating the accused to know his previous crime history, the police PRO said.

