International Development News
Development News Edition

Sikh youths from 10 nations to take part ICCR's 3-day 'takhat yatra'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:29 IST
Sikh youths from 10 nations to take part ICCR's 3-day 'takhat yatra'

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will organise a three-day "Takhat Darshan Yatra" for Sikh youths from various countries as part of its celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Thursday. The ICCR is also organising an International Youth Seminar on the “Teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji and Sikhism’s Contribution in Universal Well being” on November 6, he said.

Topics such as spiritual traditions in Sikhism and the idea of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the entire world is one family), sikhism and its historic role in protecting 'the idea of India' and Sikhism and its culture of service to humanity will be discussed in the seminar, Sahasrabuddhe said at a press conference here. The seminar will be followed by a three-day "Takhat Darshan Yatra" to the three takhats at Patna Sahib, the Golden Temple and Hazur Saheb in Nanded, he said.

Sahasrabuddhe said that "about 40 Sikh youths from the US, the UK, Malaysia, Canada, Thailand, Australia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Singapore and Italy and 20 youths from India will participate in the seminar." The youngsters will depart to their representative countries on November 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Core sector output shrinks 5.2 pc in Sept indicating severity of slowdown

Output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.2 per cent in September, the lowest in the decade, indicating the severity of economic slowdown. As many as seven of eight core industries saw a contraction in output in Septemb...

GRSE's Q2 net profit jumps four-fold to Rs 59 cr

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Ltd GRSE on Thursday posted a more than four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 59 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, on the back of higher revenue. The company had posted a net p...

Man held for killing Indian monitor lizard

A 32-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing an Indian monitor lizard, an endangered species, forest officials said. The accused, Subhash Rathod, was identified and nabbed after a video went viral, in w...

Trump: new location for US-China trade deal signing to be 'announced soon'

President Donald Trump said Thursday that an alternative location for his signing of a US-China trade deal with President Xi Jinping will be announced soon, following cancellation of an APEC summit in Chile. The partial trade deal, known as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019