Sikh youths from 10 nations to take part ICCR's 3-day 'takhat yatra'

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will organise a three-day "Takhat Darshan Yatra" for Sikh youths from various countries as part of its celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Thursday. The ICCR is also organising an International Youth Seminar on the “Teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji and Sikhism’s Contribution in Universal Well being” on November 6, he said.

Topics such as spiritual traditions in Sikhism and the idea of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' (the entire world is one family), sikhism and its historic role in protecting 'the idea of India' and Sikhism and its culture of service to humanity will be discussed in the seminar, Sahasrabuddhe said at a press conference here. The seminar will be followed by a three-day "Takhat Darshan Yatra" to the three takhats at Patna Sahib, the Golden Temple and Hazur Saheb in Nanded, he said.

Sahasrabuddhe said that "about 40 Sikh youths from the US, the UK, Malaysia, Canada, Thailand, Australia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Singapore and Italy and 20 youths from India will participate in the seminar." The youngsters will depart to their representative countries on November 11.

