Delhi Police Special Cell to get HM's Special Operation Medal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:45 IST
The Delhi Police Special Cell will get the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal for 2019 for thwarting a terror strike by Jaish-e-Mohammad by arresting its two members who were planning an attack in the national capital, officials said on Thursday. The JeM members were planning to strike during the Republic Day celebrations this year.

But Pramod Singh Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell), and his team members: ACP Attar Singh, Inspector Shiv Kumar, ASI Rajesh Sharma and HC Adesh Kumar — arrested Abdul Latif Ganaie (29) and Hilal Ahmad Bhat (26) before they could hit the national capital. Ganaie and Bhat are residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Wakura and Batapora areas.

Ganaie was arrested near Rajghat, and Bhat, who had done the recce of potential targets in Delhi, was arrested from Bandipora, in JK, just days of the Republic Day. The medal was instituted last year by the Union Home Ministry. And it will be awarded to the winners on Independence Day next year.

A 16-member team of border guarding force ITBP and 25-member team of Odisha Police have also been awarded the medal, along with Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

