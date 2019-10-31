International Development News
Nagar kirtan top Nankana Sahib enters Pakistan through Attari border

  Updated: 31-10-2019 20:03 IST
  Created: 31-10-2019 20:03 IST
A nagar kirtan from Delhi to Nankana Sahib in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev entered Pakistan through the Attari border on Thursday. However, Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna, who was leading the religious procession, was not allowed by the immigration authorities to enter the neighbouring country on the pretext that he was facing a cheating case in Delhi, a party leader alleged.

Before entering Pakistan, an ardas (prayer) was performed at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs in the Golden Temple on Thursday. After performing the ardas, when the procession reached the Attari border, it was accorded a rousing reception by Sikh devotees and local political leaders.

A leader of the Delhi unit of the SAD, Harjot Singh Sandhu, said around 1,400 Sikhs, along with a gold palanquin, entered Pakistan. "Delhi SAD president Paramjit Singh Sarna, who was leading the nagar kirtan, was not allowed by the immigration authorities to crossover to Pakistan on the pretext that he was facing a cheating case registered in 2012 at Delhi," he said.

He said Sarna had earlier in the year travelled to Pakistan besides visiting Europe, Canada and Dubai, but he was never stopped. "But today, all this happened under a deep-rooted conspiracy," he alleged.

Harvinder Singh Sarna, a brother of Paramjit Singh Sarna, was, however, allowed to enter Pakistan.

