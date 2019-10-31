International Development News
2 overground workers of terrorists arrested in Sopore

2 overground workers of terrorists arrested in Sopore

Security forces arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in Baramulla district of Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The suspects were arrested during a search of vehicles by Army and CRPF personnel at a checkpoint in Sopore town, the officials said, adding, two hand-grenades were seized from them.

The suspects have been handed over to police for questioning and further legal action. On Monday, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a crowd waiting at a bust stop in Sopore, injuring 20 civilians.

