2 overground workers of terrorists arrested in Sopore
Security forces arrested two suspected overground workers of terrorists in Baramulla district of Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. The suspects were arrested during a search of vehicles by Army and CRPF personnel at a checkpoint in Sopore town, the officials said, adding, two hand-grenades were seized from them.
The suspects have been handed over to police for questioning and further legal action. On Monday, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a crowd waiting at a bust stop in Sopore, injuring 20 civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- workers
- terrorists
- Security forces
- Baramulla
- Kashmir
- suspects
- town
- checkpoint
- personnel
- vehicles
- crowd
- CRPF
- Army
ALSO READ
Not exempting CNG vehicles from odd-even scheme will give wrong signal to buyers: IRF
SAD condemns Punjab CM for recommending release of 5 police personnel
Noida Authority gets 5 e-Vehicles for office use; charging stations in city soon
Vehicles ferrying schoolchildren in uniform to be exempted from odd-even scheme, says Kejriwal
HC directs police to 'forfeit' pressure horns, modified silencers from vehicles in Delhi