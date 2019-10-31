Unity marathons, cultural events mark celebrations across J-K

Unity marathons, cultural shows and events on patriotic themes were organised across Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday. The day is celebrated as the National Unity Day every year.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat. As independent India's first home minister, he is credited with merging numerous states into the Union of India. In Srinagar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan held a pledge ceremony at his office.

"I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallahbhai Patel," Khan read in his pledge. A divisional-level function was also held at Divisional Commissioner office, Jammu to celebrate the National Unity Day.

A scintillating cultural programme was presented by artists of cultural wing of the Information department along with renowned artists. Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan and other officials pledged to dedicate themselves to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Later, the Jammu district administration also organised 'Run for Unity' from Vivekanand Chowk to Parade Ground. The run was flagged off by Jammu Additional Deputy Commissioner Rishpal Singh.

Senior functionaries of the Education Department and the Department of Youth Services & Sports assembled at Vivekanand Chowk for the run. Unity runs were conducted in Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir provinces.

PTI AB

DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)