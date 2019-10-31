CBI files charge-sheet in Rs 50 cr BOI cheating case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge-sheet in the case registered on March 2018 on the basis on a written complaint from Bank of India pertaining to a criminal conspiracy that caused Rs 50 crore loss to the bank. Former Mazgaon Branch head Sunil Kumar Nigam, Panache Furniture director Mehfooz M Khan, Interior private limited and Stone Export House private limited are among those named in the charge-sheet.

In the charge-sheet filed on October 24, the agency said that the accused person entered into the criminal conspiracy between September 2016 and January 2017 to cheat the bank through unauthorized and fraudulent cheque purchases. "It caused Rs 50 crore loss to the bank and a corresponding gain to the accused," the charge-sheet said.

According to the CBI, Mehfooz M Khan had opened a different account in the name of companies at the Mazgaon Branch of the bank after he was declared non-performing asset by the bank and presented cheques drawn by himself on ICICI, Andheri to Sunil k Nigam which was unauthorisedly and fraudulently purchased by him. It also said that Nigam didn't send the cheques for clearing fully knowing the same would return unpaid in clearing on account of insufficient balance. (ANI)

