International Development News
Development News Edition

CBI files charge-sheet in Rs 50 cr BOI cheating case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge-sheet in the case registered on March 2018 on the basis on a written complaint from Bank of India pertaining to a criminal conspiracy that caused Rs 50 crore loss to the bank.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:01 IST
CBI files charge-sheet in Rs 50 cr BOI cheating case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge-sheet in the case registered on March 2018 on the basis on a written complaint from Bank of India pertaining to a criminal conspiracy that caused Rs 50 crore loss to the bank. Former Mazgaon Branch head Sunil Kumar Nigam, Panache Furniture director Mehfooz M Khan, Interior private limited and Stone Export House private limited are among those named in the charge-sheet.

In the charge-sheet filed on October 24, the agency said that the accused person entered into the criminal conspiracy between September 2016 and January 2017 to cheat the bank through unauthorized and fraudulent cheque purchases. "It caused Rs 50 crore loss to the bank and a corresponding gain to the accused," the charge-sheet said.

According to the CBI, Mehfooz M Khan had opened a different account in the name of companies at the Mazgaon Branch of the bank after he was declared non-performing asset by the bank and presented cheques drawn by himself on ICICI, Andheri to Sunil k Nigam which was unauthorisedly and fraudulently purchased by him. It also said that Nigam didn't send the cheques for clearing fully knowing the same would return unpaid in clearing on account of insufficient balance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Djokovic sees off Edmund to reach last eight in Paris

World number one Novak Djokovic had to dig deep in the opening set as he reached the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters with a 7-67 6-1 win against Britains Kyle Edmund on Thursday. The 16-times Grand Slam champion, who has been slightly i...

African Development Bank board eyes 125% capital increase - Ivorian president

The African Development Banks board of governors may approve a 125 capital increase to 225 billion on Thursday, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said. The board is holding an extraordinary meeting to decide whether to approve the sev...

Phillies hire ex-Reds skipper Price as pitching coach

The Philadelphia Phillies hired former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price as pitching coach Thursday. Price, 57, managed the Reds for parts of five seasons from 2014-18 and compiled a 279-387 record.Joining the staff of recently hired mana...

Chess legend Anand asks grand masters to improve Elo rating

Indian chess legend and former World champion Viswanathan Anand on Thursday praised P Iniyan, Prithu Gupta and Raunak Sadhwani, who recently became the countrys63rd, 64th and 65th grandmasters respectively, and urged them to work hard to br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019