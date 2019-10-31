French envoy to travel to Assam to bolster ties

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain will undertake a three-day visit to Assam beginning Saturday to bolster ties between his government and the north-eastern state. Lenain will travel from Guwahati to Kaziranga National Park to meet on-site members of the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Assam Environment and Forest Department, involved in the Assam Project for Forest and Biodiversity Conservation, the French embassy here said in a statement.

"There he will discuss various issues such as its management, micro-planning and community engagement, livelihoods and skill development, the impact of 2019 floods on anti-poaching and conservation activities," the statement said. On November 3 evening, the French delegation will return to Guwahati to share their tour insights with members of the Department of Environment and Forests, and the Assam State Biodiversity Board, it said.

Lenain will pay a courtesy call on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at his official residence and meet Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Secretariat, the statement said. These meetings will be followed by the AFD and the Assam government signing a 50-million-euro project agreement (total budget of 62.5 million euros) to support the state government's initiative to restore Assam's forest ecosystems and preserve their biodiversity.

Lenain will also be hosted at Cotton University by Vice Chancellor Dr Bhabesh Chandra Goswami and faculty members to hold talks on academic exchanges, partnerships and student mobility, it said. After a brief visit to the holy Kamakhya temple on November 5, the envoy will leave for a tour of IIT Guwahati.

