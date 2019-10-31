HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9:15 pm

DEL106 JAMMU-UT-MOOD Most Jammu people look towards end of 'discrimination-era', some skeptical about UT status

Jammu: As the Jammu and Kashmir state was formally bifurcated into two union territories on Thursday, people in Jammu region largely welcomed the transition and some of them even said they hoped to look towards an end to an "era of discrimination" under the new setup. By Anil Bhatt

DEL96 KASHMIR-UT-MOOD Who is happy here? ask Kashmiris

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) A sense of despondency pervades the valley after Jammu and Kashmir was downsized to a Union territory following abrogation of Article 370 nearly three months ago, as most people feel the Centre's move is an "assault" on their identity.

DEL105 PM-KARTARPUR PM to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor PTB on Nov 8; address public meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab on November 8, formally opening the Kartarpur Corridor connecting two historical gurdwaras on either side of the India-Pakistan border for pilgrims, officials said on Thursday.

DEL103 DEF-ARMY-ADULTERY Army wants homosexuality, adultery to be punishable, approaches Defence Ministry

New Delhi: The Army wants the acts of homosexuality and adultery to be kept punishable and has approached the Defence Ministry for it, a year after the Supreme Court decriminalised them, sources said.

DEL92 BIZ-WHATSAPP-2ND LD ISRAELI SYPWARE Israeli spyware on WhatsApp used to target Indian scribes, activists; Govt seeks explanation from co

New Delhi: WhatsApp on Thursday said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus, leading to a furore over breach of citizens' privacy.

NATION

DEL108 NAGA-TALKS No final pact on Naga groups; Assam, Manipur, Arunachal to be consulted: MHA

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said it is yet to conclude talks with Naga insurgent groups and will consult all stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before finalisation of any settlement.

DEL91 JK-LAWS All central laws now applicable in new UTs of JK, Ladakh

New Delhi: All central laws — such as the anti-corruption act and provisions of the IPC — will be applicable in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from Thursday, according to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry.

BOM34 MH-LDALL SENA A week later, no headway in govt formation as BJP, Sena spar

Mumbai: A week after announcement of results for the October 21 Assembly elections, there appeared no headway in government formation, with allies BJP and Shiv Sena still at loggerheads over the quantum of power sharing.

DEL95 CONG-GOVT-3RDLD SNOOPING

Cong accuses govt of 'snooping', urges SC to hold Centre accountable New Delhi: The Modi government has been "caught snooping" after WhatsApp said journalists and human rights activists in India have been targets of surveillance, the Congress alleged on Thursday and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the "illegal hacking" of cellphones.

LEGAL

LGD7 DL-HC-2NDLD CHIDAMBARAM

INX case: Delhi HC directs AIIMS director to constitute medical board on Chidambaram's condition New Delhi: The Delhi High Court directed the AIIMS director to constitute a medical board on Thursday itself to give opinion on the health of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohn's disease and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media money laundering case.

LGD11 DL-COURT-LD MALVINDER

RFL scam: Court extends custody of Singh brothers; seeks police reply on REL ex-CMD's bail plea New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday extended till November 14 the judicial custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

FOREIGN

FGN54 PAK-TRAIN-2NDLDALL FIRE 74 passengers killed in Pakistan train inferno

Lahore: A massive fire broke out on a train in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Thursday after two gas cylinders exploded while some pilgrims were cooking breakfast, killing at least 74 people, mostly Islamic preachers travelling to attend a well-known religious congregation. By M Zulquernain

FGN60 BAGHDADI-SUCCESSOR IS confirms Baghdadi death, names new leader: statement

Beirut: The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, said a statement released Thursday.

FGN32 ICJ-PAK-LD JADHAV Pak violated its obligations under Vienna Convention in Jadhav's case: ICJ Prez tells UNGA

United Nations: Pakistan violated its obligations under the Vienna Convention in the arrest and detention of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf told the UN General Assembly here. By Yoshita Singh

FGN31 CHINA-KASHMIR-LADAKH Formation of J&K and Ladakh union territories "unlawful and void": China

Beijing: China on Thursday objected to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories as "unlawful and void", saying India's decision to "include" some of China's territory into its administrative jurisdiction "challenged" Beijing's sovereignty. By K J M Varma PTI RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)