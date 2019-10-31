Sikh body launches digital media campaign to spread Guru Nanak's teachings

To spread the teachings and philosophy of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, a Sikh organisation on Thursday launched a digital media campaign 'The Script of Life', ahead of his 550th birth anniversary. The campaign seeks to focus on driving compelling, meaningful and positive conversations among youngsters by revisiting Guru Nanak's philosophy, co-founder of the National Sikh Campaign Rajwant Singh.

The guru's philosophy believes in equality, women empowerment, tolerance of religions and service forming the basis of an enriched and valuable life, the organisation said. The aim is to take the teachings of Guru Nanak to over 16 million people through a contemporary digital media campaign, especially to the younger generation, he said.

