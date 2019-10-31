International Development News
Development News Edition

Engaged in resolving critical issues: India on RCEP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:40 IST
Engaged in resolving critical issues: India on RCEP

India on Thursday said it was engaged in finding solution to some of the "critical issues" relating to the proposed trade deal among members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a grouping of 16 nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Bangkok on Saturday on a three-day visit to attend the annual ASEAN-India Summit, the East Asia Summit and the RCEP Summit.

The RCEP, comprising 10-member ASEAN bloc and six other countries -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, is engaged in negotiations for a free trade pact. "There are some critical issues still outstanding and efforts are being made to resolve them to provide a fair and a transparent trading environment. These issues are extremely important for our economy and livelihood of our people.

"It is, therefore, imperative that these issues are resolved satisfactorily. India remains engaged to find resolutions of these issues," said Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs. She said India expects greater clarity on the outstanding issues after the ministerial meeting of the RCEP countries over the weekend in Bangkok.

The RCEP negotiations were launched by leaders from 10 ASEAN member states and six ASEAN FTA partners during the 21st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh in November 2012. The objective of launching RCEP negotiations is to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement among the ASEAN member States and ASEAN's FTA partners.

The trade ministers' meeting will be precursor to the RCEP leaders' summit, scheduled on November 4 in Bangkok. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to attend the meeting.

A section of domestic industries have raised serious concerns over the RCEP deal over tariff related issues. To a separate question, Singh said officials of the "Quad" or Quadrilateral grouping comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan will meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Bangkok.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Thursday extended the deadline for filing of all kinds of income tax returns to November 30 in the newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The policy-making body for the In...

UPDATE 2-Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of gusting desert winds that have fanned flames and displaced thousands of people. The fast-moving Hillside Fire...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer spending slowing; inflation benign

U.S. consumer spending increased marginally in September while wages were unchanged, which could cast doubts on consumers ability to continue driving the economy amid a deepening slump in business investment. The report from the Commerce De...

Concerned over current political developments in Guinea-Bissau

The Co-Presidents of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, Mr. Carlos Zorrinho SD, PT and Mr. Joseph Owona Kono, express their deep concern with the current political developments in Guinea-Bissau and deem the Presidential decree aiming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019