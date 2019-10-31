Govt to pay Rs 10.23cr for police transport during LS polls

The state government sanctioned Rs 10.23 crore for State Transport (ST) buses and special trains, which were hired during 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the movement of the police force, an official said on Thursday. The home department sanctioned a proposal to make payments of Rs 9.64 crore to ST buses and Rs 59.13 lakh for special trains, he said.

There was heavy police deployment across Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. More than two lakh police personnel of the state apart from additional teams of Central Para Military Force (CPMF) were deployed to maintain law and order.

The state government had used ST buses and at least three special trains to transport police personnel to various villages in every district, an official said. As all these modes of transport were used on hire, the state government sanctioned payments of Rs 9.64 crore to ST buses and Rs 59.13 lakh for special trains, he said, adding the funds will be released accordingly..

