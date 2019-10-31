Mathura jeweller duped of Rs 1.31 crore

A jeweller here was allegedly duped of around Rs 1.31 crore by two traders from Punjab's Ludhiana, according to an FIR. According to the complaint filed by Praveen Kumar, proprietor of Kanha Jems and Art Gallery, two brothers--Gyaneshwar Sood and Yogeshwar Sood--from Ludhiana had given an order for a gold umbrella for Lord Badrinath.

Diamond, emrald and other gems were fixed in the umbrella weighing around 3.35 kg, the FIR said. The umbrella worth around Rs 1.31 crore was to be delivered to the Ludhiana traders on April 6, 2018, with a rider that the payment for it would be made within a week.

Kumar said the FIR was lodged on August 31 this year as the traders didn't pay him. "We are planning to approach the higher authorities for speedy police action," he said.

Meanwhile, Kotwali police station Inspector Avadhesh Pratap Singh said since the accused were in other state, they would seek permission from the higher authorities to question them. RDK RDK

