Imphal: Underground worker arrested, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Assam Rifles in a joint operation with police apprehended an underground worker and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions in Imphal West on October 29.

Eastern Command of Indian Army said in a tweet, "Troops #AssamRifles in a joint #Op with police apprehended an Under Ground Worker & recovered large quantities of arms, ammunitions & war like stores from Patsoi, Imphal West, Manipur on 29 Oct @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD @official_dgar."

Further details are awaited (ANI)

