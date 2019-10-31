3 held with heroin in Jammu

Three drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in Jammu district on Thursday, officials said. A police party during checking at Charkan village had intercepted the car when its driver, along with two persons, tried to escape, they said.

The police team acted swiftly and overpowered them, they said, adding that during frisking, 130 gm of heroin was recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Tariq Mehmood Choudhary, Roshan Kumar, and Ajay Kumar.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Bishnah police station.

