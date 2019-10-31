Armed men loot Rs 3 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 1 cr from shop

Around six armed robbers, with their faces masked, allegedly looted jewelry worth over Rs 1 crore and Rs 3 lakh cash from a jewelry shop here on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the Line Bazar area at about 8.30 pm, they said.

Eyewitnesses said the number of those involved may be more as some of them were firing outside the shop. Superintendent of Police Ravishankar Chhavi said the armed men entered the jewelry shop and threatened the salesmen, and also injured the shop owner, Suresh Seth.

After the incident, police started a vehicle checking drive, the SP said. No arrests have been made so far in this connection and a probe is on, police said.

