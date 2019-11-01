J-K: Terrorists set ablaze two vehicles in Kulgam
Two vehicles were set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam distrcit of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.
Two vehicles were set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam distrcit of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.
Further details are awaited.
The incident comes days after terrorists killed five non-local labourers in Kulgam area on October 29. (ANI)
Also Read: Afghanistan: 12 Taliban terrorists killed, 16 villages liberated in Baghlan province
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terrorists
- vehicles
- Kulgam
- labourers
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Rajeev Dhavan tore map on instructions of Pakistani terrorists: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Prez
Vehicles ferrying schoolchildren in uniform to be exempted from odd-even scheme, says Kejriwal
Odd-even to be implemented only on 'non-transport four-wheeled vehicles': Kejriwal
Vehicles ferrying schoolchildren, two-wheelers exempted from odd-even scheme: Kejriwal
Take away pressure horns from prosecuted vehicles: HC to traffic police