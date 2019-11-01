Air Marshal Amit Dev takes over as Air Officer-in-charge Personnel at Air Headquarters

Air Marshal Amit Dev took over as Air Officer-in-charge Personnel at Air Headquarters here on Friday.

"Air Marshal Amit Dev took over as Air Officer-in-charge Personnel, Air Headquarters, Vayu Bhawan, today. Air Marshal was commissioned in the flying branch of IAF on Dec 29, 1982 as a fighter pilot. He is an alumnus of National Defence Academy," IAF said in a tweet.

In a career spanning nearly 37 years, the Air Officer has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft. He has flying experience of more than 2500 hours, including operational flying on Mig 21 and Mig 27 fighter aircraft. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)