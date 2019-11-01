Marathi speaking people hold bike rally to protest against their inclusion in Karnataka

Thousands of Marathi speaking people here on Friday took out a motorcycle rally to protest against their inclusion in Karnataka, which celebrates November 1 as its Foundation Day every year. The rally started from Sambhaji Park here. It is worth mentioning that for the past 63 years, Marathi speaking people here have been celebrating Karnataka's Foundation Day as a Black Day.

Speaking to ANI, Kiran Thakore, a leader of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), said: "We expect what first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did should be rectified in a proper manner." He said that a group of Marathi speaking people met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who told "us that whatever injustice we are facing should be expressed through media and social media platforms."

"We also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before the Assembly election. He assured us that he will personally come and see the border before taking any decision," added Thakore. (ANI)

