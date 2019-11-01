Attempts being made to rewrite history, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

In a veiled attack on BJP-led government, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said attempts were being made to rewrite history and show that there were divisions between some of the great leaders of the country. "It is unfortunate that some people are trying to create a dispute between Gandhiji and our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and sometimes between Nehruji and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Those people are trying to create a rift who did not have any role in the independence movement," Baghel told reporters.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a prayer meet at the Rajiv Bhawan here on Thursday on the death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. "The entire nation is paying its tributes and respect to two of India's luminaries - Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. While Patel is remembered as Lauh Purush (Iron man), Indira Gandhi is referred to as Iron lady. Both devoted their lives to fostering unity and integrity of the country," Baghel said.

He said banks were nationalised by Indira Gandhi in the interest of common man but they were facing problems now. He said there had been several bank scams.

"Hard-earned money of people is deposited in the banks. Indiraji had nationalized the banks and opened the doors of the banks for common people. Today the situation is not good," he said. (ANI)

