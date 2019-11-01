International Development News
Development News Edition

Karnataka Minister CC Patil flags off Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Gadag

Karnataka Minister for Mines and Geology CC Patil hoisted the National Flag and flagged off colourful procession here as part of celebrations on the state's foundation day.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gadag (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:48 IST
Karnataka Minister CC Patil flags off Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Gadag
Karnataka Minister CC Patil at Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister for Mines and Geology CC Patil hoisted the National Flag and flagged off colourful procession here as part of celebrations on the state's foundation day. The Kannada Rajyotsava event was held with usual fervour and enthusiasm at the district grounds here.

People, dressed in traditional attire, participated in the procession to the beat of drums. [{5808c3f1-bb19-49c7-aee5-8b774b275faf:intradmin/Celebrations2_nov1.JPG}]

The procession also included tractors and mini vans with one of them adorned with a beautiful idol of a mother holding her son. The vehicles carried Kannada flags and were decorated with red and yellow flowers, which are colours of the flag.

[{a96bf03b-f683-412c-8f0f-d59ce8b46a23:intradmin/Kannadaflag_nov1.JPG}] Another idol on a vehicle depicted a girl-child sitting on the shoulders of her father in a blissful mood. Some of the tractors were carrying picture of `Bharat Mata'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in the morning extended his greetings on the Foundation Day of Karnataka. "Karnataka Rajyotsava is a day to celebrate the outstanding contribution of Karnataka towards India's progress. The state's natural beauty and people's warm-hearted nature are well known. Praying for Karnataka's development in the times to come," he said in a tweet.

The day also marks the foundation day of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

Sterling held below 1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farages announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britains prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.Farage said Boris Johnson had ...

President Ramaphosa joins nation in mourning of Xolani Gwala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the nation in mourning and remembrance of respected broadcaster and public speaker Xolani Gwala.The President learned of Gwalas passing while en route to Yokohama, Japan, where he will lead the nations s...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 01

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019