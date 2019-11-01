International Development News
Development News Edition

City based group launches 'Selfie with Potholes' Campaign in Mangaluru

A city-based group in Mangaluru here conducted a unique "selfie with potholes" campaign to highlight the issue of potholes in the city on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mangaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:09 IST
City based group launches 'Selfie with Potholes' Campaign in Mangaluru
People participating in 'Selfie with Potholes' campaign in Mangaluru on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

A city-based group in Mangaluru here conducted a unique "selfie with potholes" campaign to highlight the issue of potholes in the city on Friday. City-based Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Civic Group initiated the campaign by urging people to click selfies with potholes and using the hashtag ##Fixitanna-ROADhaTHODha upload them to the social media mentioning the location.

Speaking to ANI, Shammy Shiri, a participant in the movement said: "Today, we are seeing that potholes are becoming a part of us, but unfortunately we haven't been able to raise our voice towards making our travel and movement more comfortable." According to Shiri, the selfies are further uploaded on the MCC Group's social media handles and authorities concerned were tagged to alert them about the menace of potholes.

Many citizens were seen taking participating in the campaign and uploading their selfies. (ANI)

Also Read: PM expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Peel Ports sees Brexit boost as shippers divert cargo

Cargo shippers are diverting goods to more ports across Britain to ensure stable supply lines due to uncertainty over whether the UK will leave the European Union without an agreement, a top port executive said.Brexit has been delayed for a...

India-Germany global partnership progressing well: President Kovind

Dr. Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today November 1, 2019.Welcoming German Chancellor to India, the President said that given In...

UPDATE 4-Lebanese banks re-open, customers encounter curbs on some transfers

Lebanese banks opened on Friday for the first time in two weeks after protests that prompted the prime ministers resignation, with queues building and customers encountering new curbs on transfers abroad and withdrawals from U.S. dollar acc...

Australia v Sri Lanka T20 scoreboard

Melbourne, Nov 1 AFP Scoreboard in the third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday. Sri LankaK. Mendis c McDermott b Richardson 13 N. Dickwella c McDermott b Starc 0K. Perera c Turner b C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019