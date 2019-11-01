Tamil Nadu: Petition filed to restrain release of Jayalalithaa's biopic

International Development News
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar on Friday moved Madras High Court to restrain the release of a biopic on the life of her aunt.

Deepa Jayakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar on Friday moved Madras High Court to restrain the release of a biopic on the life of her aunt. Deepa claimed that work on the biopic was begun without her consent.

The film is being helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The biopic will be titled 'Thalaivi' in Tamil and Telegu while it will be called 'Jaya' in Hindi.

Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader died in 2016 at the age of 68. (ANI)

