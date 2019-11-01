International Development News
Rajasthan: Staff of firm operating ambulances end strike after HC intervention

The strike by employees of the company operating ambulances in the state was called off on Friday after the intervention of the Rajasthan High Court. The employees had struck work on Thursday, demanding the continuity of their jobs and a hike in wages as the contract of the company was ending next month.

The Bar Association of the Rajasthan High Court had moved a PIL on Friday, which was taken up by Chief Justice Inderjeet Singh for hearing. Officials told the court that the government was ready to negotiate with the agitating employees after which Virendra Singh Skhewat, president of the Rajasthan Ambulance Workers' Union, agreed to call off the strike.

The court also directed the state government to consider grievances of the employees and hold a meeting with them in the evening, petitioner Anshuman Saxena said. Meanwhile, ambulance services remained crippled in the state due to the strike.

The employees have been demanding job assurance as the contract with the existing company, GVK-EMRI, is ending in December and the state government has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a new tender to run the ambulances. Fearing job loss, the employees demanded they should be given a priority by the new firm.

Nearly 1,500 employees had struck work.

