Told to part with her pet dog by father, woman commits suicide

Upset over being told by her father to part with her pet dog, whose continuous barking irked neighbours, a 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in the city outskirts, police said. Kavitha, a private sector employee, had been rearing her pet dog Ceasar for the last two years.

On Wednesday night, the dog started barking continuously out of fear as there was heavy rain, accompanied by deafening thunderclaps and lightning. Unable to bear it, neighbours told her father to dispose it.

The father scolded Kavitha the next day and asked her to leave the dog in some other area. Unable to digest the reprimand and also fearing she would be separated from her pet,Kavitha committed suicide by hanging from a fan in her room late Thursday evening, police said.

On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. They also recovered a letter purportedly written by her, in which she asked her parents, grandmother and brother to look after her dog, "as all should live peacefully." Apologising for her act, she also asked them to visit the temple every week, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)