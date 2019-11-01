Not aware when arrested Indian fisherman would be released:

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Friday said he was not aware as to when the Indian fisherman, arrested by the BGB last month for straying into the neighbouring country's territory, would be released. Pranab Mandal was one of the three fishermen belonging to Jalangi in Murshidabad district, who had entered the Bangladesh side of the Padma river and was apprehended by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on October 17.

The incident was followed by a flag meeting between the border guards of the two countries, during which BGB personnel opened fire, killing a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and injuring another. "We had made a law to not catch 'Hilsa' fish for 22 days during their breeding season. But, despite our ban, the Indian fisherman (Pranab Mandal) along with the others entered our waters. He was caught and two others escaped.

"Mandal would be released after diplomatic procedures. But, I am not aware when he would be released," Momen told reporters on the sidelines of the 'Bangladesh Book Fair' here.

Asked whether the killing of the BSF jawan would affect bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, Momen said both the countries share a "historical relationship" and it won't be impacted by an "isolated incident"..

