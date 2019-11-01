International Development News
Development News Edition

Not aware when arrested Indian fisherman would be released:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:07 IST
Not aware when arrested Indian fisherman would be released:

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Friday said he was not aware as to when the Indian fisherman, arrested by the BGB last month for straying into the neighbouring country's territory, would be released. Pranab Mandal was one of the three fishermen belonging to Jalangi in Murshidabad district, who had entered the Bangladesh side of the Padma river and was apprehended by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel on October 17.

The incident was followed by a flag meeting between the border guards of the two countries, during which BGB personnel opened fire, killing a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and injuring another. "We had made a law to not catch 'Hilsa' fish for 22 days during their breeding season. But, despite our ban, the Indian fisherman (Pranab Mandal) along with the others entered our waters. He was caught and two others escaped.

"Mandal would be released after diplomatic procedures. But, I am not aware when he would be released," Momen told reporters on the sidelines of the 'Bangladesh Book Fair' here.

Asked whether the killing of the BSF jawan would affect bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh, Momen said both the countries share a "historical relationship" and it won't be impacted by an "isolated incident"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart Group narrows losses to Rs 17,231 cr in FY19

Flipkart Ltd, the Singapore holding company of the Indian e-commerce major, narrowed its losses to Rs 17,231 crore USD 2.42 billion for the fiscal ended March 2019, while revenues grew by 42 percent over the previous year, according to fina...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data

World equity markets surged and crude prices rose on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. employment report, a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing and optimism over U.S.-China trade talks tamped down fears of slowing global growt...

UPDATE 5-Hezbollah: Lebanon's next government must heed protesters

The Shiite group Hezbollah said on Friday a new Lebanese government must listen to the demands that fuelled protests against the countrys rulers and led Saad al-Hariri to quit as prime minister. Hariris resignation has left Lebanon without ...

China may impose $3.58 bln in annual trade sanctions on US - WTO panel

A World Trade Organization WTO panel said on Friday that China could slap compensatory sanctions on U.S. imports worth 3.579 billion annually for the U.S. failure to remove anti-dumping duties, a figure that was roughly half what China had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019