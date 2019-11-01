9,000 POCSO cases pending in Kerala, says NHRC

International Development News
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has observed that there are 9000 pending POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offenses) cases pending in Kerala. "We understand the number of cases is higher. We will take up the matters at the earliest.

As and when we take up the matter and if we find some violation of the provisions of the POCSO act, we will take up the appropriate proceeding and make appropriate recommendations to the state government to expedite and dispose of those matters", NHRC Chairman Justice H L Dattu, told reporters here. He said the commission would also request Chief Justice of Kerala High Court to instruct the concerned magistrate to take up these matters on a priority basis.

The state government was doing its best to rehabilitate tribals to areas of their settlements, he said. At the commission's two-day camp sitting, which concluded here on Friday, matters relating to Kerala and Lakshadweep were taken up.

It recommended monetary relief of Rs 25,000 to a first standard student in a case relating to alleged physical torture by a teacher of the school, a press release from the commission said. In another case in which five school children were killed in Ernakulam district when a roadside tree fell on the school bus they were travelling, the commission intervened and directed the government to provide an ex-gratia relief of Rs four lakh each to the families of the victims The NHRC also interacted with top officials, including state Chief Secretary Tom Jose and DGP Loknath Behara and held discussion on various issues that emerged during the two day camp sitting These included the 9,000 pending POCSO cases in Kerala, trafficking of children, denial of funeral of dead bodies of some Jacobite/Orthodox Syrian churches, among others, the release said.

In his address, KHRC Chairman Justice Antony Dominic said although human rights are inalienable and indispensable, they were often not being honored. Benefits of the various schemes for the welfare of SCs/STs were not reaching the targeted population and more needs to be done, he said.

The Chief Secretary undertook to look into various suggestions and grey areas for better protection of human rights, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

