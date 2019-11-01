BJP will cross target of 65 in Jharkhand Assembly elections, says Om Prakash

BJP senior leader and in-charge of Jharkhand, Om Prakash Mathur on Friday said the party will definitely win over 65 seats in the upcomging 81- member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections. Speaking to ANI, Mathur said, "BJP state unit has been preparing for the elections from past one year. I, myself, have analyzed all the booth level activities and preparations as well. We will definitely cross the target of 65 plus."

The Election Commission announced on Friday, said Jharkhand will go the polls in five phases from November 30 with the counting to be held on December 23. The first phase of polling to the Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. (ANI)

